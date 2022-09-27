Lincoln County Firefighters Battling Grass Fire

By: News 9

Firefighters in Lincoln County are battling a grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, located east of Chandler, began burning around 2 p.m. but intensified just after 3 p.m.

Lincoln County emergency management officials said 10 homes have been evacuated due to the fire.

A fire official confirmed to News 9 that the Logan County Task Force will assist Lincoln County firefighters with extinguishing the fire.

