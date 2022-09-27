Lincoln County Firefighters Battling Grass Fire


Tuesday, September 27th 2022, 4:28 pm

By: News 9


LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. -

Firefighters in Lincoln County are battling a grass fire Tuesday afternoon.

The fire, located east of Chandler, began burning around 2 p.m. but intensified just after 3 p.m.

Lincoln County emergency management officials said 10 homes have been evacuated due to the fire.

A fire official confirmed to News 9 that the Logan County Task Force will assist Lincoln County firefighters with extinguishing the fire.

This is a developing story.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News 9 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022

September 27th, 2022