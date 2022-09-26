Historic NW OKC Church Has Been Demolished


Monday, September 26th 2022, 10:47 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoma City officials issued a demolition permit Monday for the First Christian Church on the city's northwest side.

Crews wasted no time demolishing the structure Monday morning.

The facility and its unique dome are a historic part of Oklahoma City, as it was the hub for reuniting families during the Oklahoma City bombing in 1995.

The church has been empty for some time. Another congregation was set to acquire it but plans fell through.
