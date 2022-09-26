Cool Morning Starts Off Today As Temps Climb Into The 80s


Monday, September 26th 2022, 6:40 am



OKLAHOMA CITY -

We are in for a beautiful day! It is a cool start this morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Temps this afternoon across the state.

Look for a light wind today with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Temps and wind throughout the day.

Tonight will be cool as well with lows in the 50s.

Low temps for tonight across the state.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s. A few 90s in the southwest.

Tomorrow afternoon temps across the state.

Over the next 9 days there are no major rain makers showing up. Unfortunately, the drought continues and fire danger is still a big concern. ﻿
