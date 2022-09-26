Cool Morning Starts Off Today As Temps Climb Into The 80s

-

We are in for a beautiful day! It is a cool start this morning with lows in the 40s and 50s.

Look for a light wind today with sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Tonight will be cool as well with lows in the 50s.

Tomorrow will be a warmer day as afternoon temperatures climb into the mid and upper 80s. A few 90s in the southwest.

Over the next 9 days there are no major rain makers showing up. Unfortunately, the drought continues and fire danger is still a big concern. ﻿