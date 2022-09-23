OU Preparing To Break Ground On New Softball Complex

By: News 9

-

Love's Field is expected to open in 2024, with an estimated cost of $42 million.

Sooners head softball coach Patty Gasso said she has been waiting for this day for a long time.

"I wanted to make sure this facility was beautiful to look at," Gasso said. "Wonderful to sit in, good vision, comfortable seats so that it's not real crowded, it's well put together. Even more important to me was to take care of the athletes."

The new facility will seat about 3,000 people.



