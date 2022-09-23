What Is Futsal? We Learn About The Fields Coming To Scissortail Park

-

When Lower Scissortail Park opens Friday, there will be basketball, soccer and pickleball courts open to the public. Also, something new to some of us: there's a futsal court.

But what is it, and how do you play? News 9’s Colby Thelen got a tutorial from the head coach of the OKC Energy.

Take a trip across SkyDance Bridge and it's the first court you'll find: futsal.

Not familiar with the game? Just ask FC Energy head coach Leigh Veidman who spent 34 years in the world of soccer.

“It's very much the same game, you've just got a fence, smaller teams and a heavier ball,” he explained.

A heavier ball that stays on the ground, and inside the walls.

“With the walls we've got here the ball tends to stay in bounds quite a lot so there is a lot of reaction.”

Even with a regular ball it's easy to feel the pace. For folks that play soccer it's also a training tool or a way to get better at your craft.

“It is because it's really tight. So, you…when you're in a smaller space you've got less time and you have less space so therefore you've got to react a lot quicker. Your touch has got to be close, or you've got to make a decision very quickly.”

And the finish is close for the lower park.

“I mean gosh it's lovely. It's the best view in the whole city.” exclaimed Kimberly Gamalski, the director of events for Scissortail Park. For her that view is 10 years in the making.

“This gives something that is new and fresh and different, and you don't see this amount of sports complexes in urban settings,” she said.

Differentiating the upper half from the lower.

“We really wanted to make sure we had a diversified mix of activities for the lower park,” said Gamalski.

Diversifying not only through futsal, but pickleball as well. Sports in which to learn and compete. Open to any one 7 in the morning to 11 at night.

“We love that this is new for the community, new for scissortail park. It gives people another opportunity to engage with the community and use this space as they see fit.,” said Gamalski.

Opportunity for those who play the games, and those who teach them.

Do you notice a difference in players that play futsal when they get out on the soccer field?

“You can see an immediate difference,” answered Veidman when asked if he notices a difference in players that play futsal when they get out of the soccer field. ”And the main difference that you see is their creativity.”

Inside and outside the walls.

“You learn life skills through the game. You learn conflict management and you learn to manage your emotions. It doesn't just teach soccer but it teaches life skills too. That's what these environments are all about”



