Celebrate ‘Drive Electric Week’ By Learning About Electric Vehicles

-

As gas prices saw a slight rise in Oklahoma City, electric vehicles have become a hot topic.

Some people are ready to make the switch, but they don't know where to start.

Starting Friday, OKC Beautiful is hosting an event next Thursday as a part of “Drive Electric Week.”

The event will feature a panel of people who work in the electric vehicle industry as well as electric vehicle owners who can speak from experience.

A lot of practical information will be shared for people looking to make the switch.

One of the panelists will be Eric Pollard, the Air Quality Coordinator for the Association of Central Oklahoma Governments.

Pollard said driving electric is fun and saves money in an electric-friendly state like Oklahoma.

"I think some people would be surprised," Pollard said. "We're No. 3 per capita for public charging. That's a great option if you can't charge at home, you live in an apartment or you want to go out and see the state.”

Oklahoma had the fastest growing electric vehicle sales in 2021 and is a top 10 state for electric vehicles.

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Plenty Mercantile in OKC’s Automobile Alley.

If you’d like more information and to register for the event, click here.