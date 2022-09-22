News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

Thursday, September 22nd 2022, 6:13 pm
The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility.
The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.
The hotel, which opens Thursday, has reservations still available.
News 9’s Jordan Dafnis takes us inside the Noun Hotel.
