News 9 Gets First Look At New Boutique Hotel In Norman

-

The City of Norman welcomes its newest hotel near an iconic facility.

The Noun Hotel is located across the street from Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Each room has a subtle touch of the University of Oklahoma’s crimson red while also encompassing the texture, colors and culture that make Oklahoma one of a kind.

The hotel, which opens Thursday, has reservations still available.

News 9’s Jordan Dafnis takes us inside the Noun Hotel.