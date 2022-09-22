Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC

Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 10:13 pm
Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening.
The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd.
The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The victim was in his early 20's.
This is a developing story.
