Crash Kills Motorcycle Rider In Southeast OKC


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews responded to a crash between a car and a motorcycle in SE Oklahoma City on Wednesday evening.

The crash happened around 6:20 p.m. near SE 74th and Air Depot Blvd.

The motorcycle rider was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was in his early 20's.

This is a developing story.
