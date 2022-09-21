News 9 Taste-Tests New Additions To The Fair Food Palate


Wednesday, September 21st 2022, 9:46 am

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Funnel cake, corn dogs, and as much corn as you can eat, the food at the Oklahoma State fair is hard to beat.

The gates at the state fair open at 10 a.m., but many vendors are out there well before that preparing all the food.

Interested in seeing the News 9 team? Come stop by our booth near Gate 1 at the Oklahoma State Fair to donate to Sunbeam Family Services and cast your vote for which team, AM or PM, has to Kiss The Pig.
logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 21st, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022