By: News 9

Crews Battle Grass Fire Near Langston University For Second Day

-

Crews are back out in Logan County battling a grass fire in the same spot they did on Monday.

The fire on Monday burned about 65 acres near Hiwassee Rd.

The fire reignited on Tuesday. No word on how many more acres the fire has burned.

A barn was destroyed in the fire Tuesday. Another barn was destroyed on Monday.

This is a developing story.



