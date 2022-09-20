Crews Battle Grass Fire Near Langston University For Second Day


Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 4:31 pm

By: News 9


GUTHRIE, Okla. -

Crews are back out in Logan County battling a grass fire in the same spot they did on Monday.

The fire on Monday burned about 65 acres near Hiwassee Rd.

The fire reignited on Tuesday. No word on how many more acres the fire has burned.

A barn was destroyed in the fire Tuesday. Another barn was destroyed on Monday.

This is a developing story.


logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 20th, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022