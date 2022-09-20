News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split


Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 5:14 pm

By: News 9, News On 6


OKLAHOMA CITY -

When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them.

Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning.

News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and what the future could look like.

logo

Get The Daily Update!

Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News On 6 delivered right to your inbox!

More Like This

September 20th, 2022

September 18th, 2022

September 11th, 2022

August 29th, 2022

Top Headlines

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022

September 22nd, 2022