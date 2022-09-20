News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins Reacts To Bedlam Split

Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 5:14 pm
When the Oklahoma Sooners football team officially leaves the Big 12 for the SEC, it's long-standing rivalry with the Oklahoma State Cowboys won't be coming with them.
Officials at both OU and OSU confirmed the impending split Tuesday morning.
News 9 Sports Director Dean Blevins breaks down the announcement and what the future could look like.
