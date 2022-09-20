Second Edition Of ‘Merry Marketplace’ Searches For Vendors In Edmond

The summer-like temperatures make it hard to believe that fall is almost here. When fall arrives, Christmas will be right around the corner.

The Merry Marketplace, a vendor shopping event, is returning to Edmond this November and December. Event organizers said they are searching for vendors to spread holiday cheer.

Merry Marketplace will take place at Mitch Park during the first two nights of Luminance, Edmond Electric's walk-thru holiday display.

This is the second year of the marketplace. The event will expand to two nights this year.

The selection committee is looking for locally manufactured items that are also family friendly.

The committee is hoping that the community can get some Christmas shopping done with the local businesses who appear in the event.

Program coordinator Nicole Koehn said the Merry Marketplace can also be a great way for vendors to get their name out there.

"[Last year,] the event was around five to 6,000 people. We had 10 vendors," Koehn said. “We had a few that sold out. We had some others that picked up a lot of long-term contacts that helped with their business. They're wanting to come back this year and do Merry Marketplace again."

If you would like to be a Merry Marketplace vendor, click here. The deadline is Oct. 14.