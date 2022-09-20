Injured OCSO Deputy Visits Sgt. Swartz's Desk For First Time Since Deadly Shooting


Tuesday, September 20th 2022, 4:30 pm

By: News 9


OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. -

Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy Mark Johns stopped by the Sheriff's Office for the first time Tuesday since a deadly shooting killed Sergeant Bobby Swartz last month.

Johns was shot several times while using his body to shield Swartz. Johns was hospitalized and later underwent surgery due to the shooting.

Related: Oklahoma Co. Sheriff, OKC Police Chief Reveal New Details Of Deadly Deputy Shooting

Johns prayed over Swartz's desk and also thanked everyone who offered their condolences during this difficult time.


