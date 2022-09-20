By: News 9

Injured OCSO Deputy Visits Sgt. Swartz's Desk For First Time Since Deadly Shooting

Oklahoma County sheriff's deputy Mark Johns stopped by the Sheriff's Office for the first time Tuesday since a deadly shooting killed Sergeant Bobby Swartz last month.

Johns was shot several times while using his body to shield Swartz. Johns was hospitalized and later underwent surgery due to the shooting.

Johns prayed over Swartz's desk and also thanked everyone who offered their condolences during this difficult time.



