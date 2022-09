Monday, September 19th 2022, 7:07 am

Summer heat rages on for the next several days. Highs approaching records for this time of year.

Still breezy this week as south winds prevail.

A cold front arrives on Thursday. Fall officially begins Thursday as the autumn equinox takes place. The cold front will drop temps, but the cooldown is short-lived. A stronger front with a cooler airmass arrives late in the weekend.