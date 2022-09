Monday, September 19th 2022, 3:35 pm

By: News 9

First responders have arrived at the scene of a wreck that happened around 5:40 a.m. Monday near Northeast 122nd Street and Broadway Extension.

Oklahoma City police said at least two have been transported to a hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.

Authorities closed the northbound section of Broadway Extension, but it has since been reopened.

This is a developing story.