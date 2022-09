Sunday, September 18th 2022, 10:13 pm

By: News 9

No Injuries Reported Following House Fire In Yukon

Fire crews responded to the scene of a house fire Sunday afternoon in Yukon.

The fire started in a home near West Vandament Avenue and South Holly Avenue.

Oklahoma City firefighters assisted the Yukon Fire Department on this fire.

No injuries have been reported, according to the Yukon Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story.