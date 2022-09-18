Thieves Steal Charity Donations From Warehouse In Moore

Saturday, September 17th 2022, 11:20 pm

By: News 9

A local charity plagued by a string of burglaries, needs help. Workers at the Sharing Tree in Moore say the crimes could jeopardize the upcoming season of giving.

In every one of the break ins, thieves targeted the warehouse area, each time getting more and more bold with what they took.

In the latest crime on September 10, the burglars pried open the side door to the warehouse, then grabbed hundreds of dollars in lawn equipment. They also took a large amount of toddler clothing.

Outside, the donation collection bins and shed were also targeted, where they cleaned out all the donations inside. To top it off, the criminals even dismantled and stole three security cameras right off the building.

The Sharing Tree helps thousands of low-income people by providing a free shopping experience for needed items like clothes and household items. It also supports hundreds of families during the Christmas season with new toys. However, with the cost of replacing locks and a security system, volunteers worry they will have to cut back.

“Whenever we don't have the budget allowance to purchase as many toys that means we have to scale back somewhere, whether giving fewer toys serving fewer families or a combination of both,” said Lizzy Bozarth, the Executive Director at The Sharing Tree.

Monetary donations are needed most. If you would like to donate money, CLICK HERE and then click on the Give button.



