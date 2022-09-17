OCPD: 2 Children Accidentally Shot In SW OKC

Friday, September 16th 2022, 10:11 pm

By: News 9

Two children were accidentally shot Friday night in southwest Oklahoma City, Oklahoma City police confirm.

The incident happened near Southwest 40th Street and South Golf Avenue.

Police said a man was showing children how to clean a gun before gunshots went off, striking one child in the leg and the other in the finger.

The children have been transported to OU Health with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said charges would not be filed, and the incident was accidental.

This is a developing story.



