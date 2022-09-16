Interim Nebraska Coach Says Playing OU Brings Back 'Old Memories'

Friday, September 16th 2022, 4:29 pm

By: News 9

Who knows what's in store for Oklahoma on Saturday with Scott Frost gone as Nebraska head coach? But there is belief that the Cornhuskers will play inspired under interim head coach Mickey Joseph.

Joseph is a former Nebraska quarterback and was on staff at LSU in 2019 when the Tigers won the national title.

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables had high praise for Joseph.

"He's got a great reputation in the profession, doing things the right way as a coach, as a recruiter. (He's a) relationship guy, very well respected in the profession," Venables said.

Joseph talked about his playing days and understanding what OU-Nebraska is all about. He said it brings back old memories.

"I played in the Big 8 when we had to face them every year, and it was always a big game," Joseph said.

Oklahoma and Nebraska kick off at 11 a.m. Saturday.