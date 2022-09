Friday, September 16th 2022, 10:43 am

Happy Friday! Looks beautiful today with a few showers and thunderstorms in north-central Oklahoma. Highs today in the 90s with a gusty south wind. Saturday looks beautiful too with lower and mid 90s. It will feel like summertime.

Very slight chance for isolated showers and storms in the northwest later today.

Lows tonight will be mild with lows in the 60s and 70s.

