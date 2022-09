Friday, September 16th 2022, 9:24 am

By: News 9

'Heartland Flyer' Back On Track After Dissolution Of Looming Strike

Amtrak's Heartland Flyer is back offering services Friday morning after the White House said it reached a tentative deal with railroad workers and their unions in order to avoid a rail strike.

As part of the agreement reached Thursday, unions were able to secure raises, paid leave and unpaid medical leave for workers.