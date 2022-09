Friday, September 16th 2022, 6:53 am

By: News 9

Saturday, while Oklahoma takes on historic rival Nebraska in Lincoln, Oklahoma State will host Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Stillwater.

The Sooners kick off at 11 a.m., while the Cowboys' game begins at 6 p.m.

Both teams are 2-0 this season, with OU defeating Kent State last week 33-3, while OSU managed a solid 34-17 win over Arizona State.

The OU-Nebraska game will be the Cornhusker's first game after head coach Scott Frost was fired after the team's 45-42 loss against Georgia Southern Sept. 10.