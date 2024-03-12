2024 Big 12 Tournament Bracket: Schedule, Scores, Dates, Location For March Madness

Here's everything you need to know to follow 2024 Big 12 Tournament.

Houston, the No. 1 team in the AP Top 25 and a projected No. 1 seed by CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm, secured the No. 1 seed in this week's Big 12 Tournament bracket by blowing the doors off Kansas at home on Saturday and winning the league's regular-season title outright in its first season in the league. With a win at home coupled with an Iowa State loss earlier in the day, the Cougars clinched the league by two games and are one of four teams to secure double-byes in the bracket.

Iowa State secured the No. 2 seed with a 13-5 Big 12 record, and both Baylor and Texas Tech tied with a 11-7 record in conference action. Baylor won the tiebreaker over Texas Tech thanks to a win over Iowa State to earn the No. 3 seed; Texas Tech is the No. 4 seed.

Big 12 Tournament play tips Tuesday morning local time from Kansas City with a doubleheader featuring No. 12 seed UCF and No. 13 seed Oklahoma State followed by No. 11 seed Cincinnati and No. 14 seed West Virginia in the afternoon. The winners of those games will face BYU and Kansas, respectively, in the second round on Wednesday.

The full slate of second-round games will be set pending those outcomes and features TCU and Oklahoma in the 8/9 game and Texas-Kansas State in the 7-10 game. Houston, Iowa State, Baylor and Texas Tech all play their first games Thursday in the quarterfinals round.

Below is the full schedule and tip times for the tournament:

2024 Big 12 Tournament schedule, scores

Location: T-Mobile Center -- Kansas City, Missouri

Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free) | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; some start times approximated

First round -- Tuesday, March 12

Game 1: No. 12 UCF vs. No. 13 Oklahoma State | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 2: No. 11 Cincinnati vs. No. 14 West Virginia | 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Second round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 3: No. 5 BYU vs. Game 1 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 4: No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Oklahoma | 3 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 5: No. 7 Texas vs. No. 10 Kansas State | 7 p.m. on ESPN+

Game 6: No. 6 Kansas vs. Game 2 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN2/ESPNU

Quarterfinals -- Thursday, March 14

Game 7: No. 4 Texas Tech vs. Game 3 winner | 12:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 8: No. 1 Houston vs. Game 4 winner | 3 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 9: No. 2 Iowa State vs. Game 5 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 10: No. 3 Baylor vs. Game 6 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Semifinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 7 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 9:30 p.m. on ESPN/ESPN2

Big 12 Championship Game -- Saturday, March 16

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner | 6 p.m. on ESPN