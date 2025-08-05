Wes Welker joins Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame alongside sports legends

Wes Welker was inducted into the 2025 Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame alongside Enos Semore, Don Porter, and Ann Pitts-Turner.

By: Graham Dowers

NFL veteran and Oklahoma native Wes Welker is now officially a member of the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame, joining three other sports legends of the 2025 class honored Monday night.

Welker was inducted alongside the late Enos Semore, a longtime University of Oklahoma baseball coach; Don Porter, a women's softball icon and OSU golfer Ann Pitts-Turner.

Welker, who played at Heritage Hall in Oklahoma City before a 12-year NFL career, spoke of his journey during the induction ceremony.

"The harder you work, the luckier you get," Welker said. "It was just a daily routine of just trying to give my best, and loving what I did and having fun doing it."

Welker is known best for his time with the New England Patriots. Welker has become one of the league's most consistent receivers.

Welker now serves as the wide receivers coach for the Miami Dolphins and has remained involved in the Oklahoma City community, including donating a park to the city and its children.