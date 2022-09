Thursday, September 15th 2022, 5:52 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma County Deputies rescued a man, and his truck, after he drove it into a pond Wednesday near Northeast 222nd Street and North Hiwassee Road.

The driver said he had a medical issue and blacked out, but was able to escape the vehicle through his window and swim to safety.

The Edmond Police and Fire Departments used floatation devices to bring the tuck to the surface, where a crane pulled it out of the water.