Partnership aims to expand NIL opportunities for Oklahoma high school athletes

Oklahoma high school athletes leverage NIL opportunities for marketability and financial gain.

By: Tevis Hillis

With name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities now available in high school sports, some Oklahoma athletes are already building large followings — and getting paid for it.

A new partnership between a national and local agency could help more student-athletes earn money.

For players like Fort Gibson junior offensive lineman Cooper Hackett, NIL has created ways to profit while still in high school. But it’s not only the star athletes, hometown standouts, and students with strong social media followings who also have the chance to cash in.

Bryan Bedford, CEO of the Bedford Agency, said the influencer economy has created new possibilities.

“We really felt like that was a missing gap, missing opportunity for the high school space. They aren’t structured like colleges, they don’t have the staff, the rules are different,” Bedford said.

Through the new partnership, athletes will be able to access a branded marketplace, consulting, training and support, all through an app.

“They’ll create a bio, and their social platforms, to where they can have a centralized place for brands and parties to do NIL deals through a common marketplace,” Bedford said.

Former OU quarterback Charles Thompson said he has already seen NIL’s impact on his own son and believes the new tools will create even more opportunities for Oklahoma athletes.

“They do provide not just the opportunity to make money but they also provide education material and programs as well,” Thompson said. “If you combine the two I think it’s like anything else. The quicker we can learn how to earn and learn how to save and maybe make better choices with their financial choices.”

Thompson, who now helps run youth football in Oklahoma, said while critics argue NIL creates unfair advantages, the debate isn’t new.

“There are a lot of people that will say this is unfair,” Thompson said. “Same thing when people are getting a scholarship and not getting a scholarship. Same type of variation.”