Sunny Skies So Far, With Chances Of Storms Looking Forward To The Weekend


Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 6:34 am


OKLAHOMA CITY -

Sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Temps and wind throughout the day.

Tomorrow is the first day of the Oklahoma State Fair, and it will hot and dry in Oklahoma City.

Temps across the state this afternoon.

A few storms possible in the panhandles today and those will try to make it into far western Oklahoma this evening, but they will be dying quickly.

Chances of rain and storms.

Tonight and tomorrow morning a few isolated showers possible in the west as well.

Chances of rain and storms tonight and tomorrow.

A cluster of storms will move in from Kansas and will fizzle as they move into the northwestern part of the state.

Chances of rain and storms tomorrow evening.

There is a risk of those storms producing severe wind and hail. Highest chances will be in the far northwest late tomorrow evening. 

Storm threat level tomorrow evening.