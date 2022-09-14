Sunny Skies So Far, With Chances Of Storms Looking Forward To The Weekend

Wednesday, September 14th 2022, 6:34 am

Sunny and warm today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Tomorrow is the first day of the Oklahoma State Fair, and it will hot and dry in Oklahoma City.

A few storms possible in the panhandles today and those will try to make it into far western Oklahoma this evening, but they will be dying quickly.

Tonight and tomorrow morning a few isolated showers possible in the west as well.

A cluster of storms will move in from Kansas and will fizzle as they move into the northwestern part of the state.

There is a risk of those storms producing severe wind and hail. Highest chances will be in the far northwest late tomorrow evening.