Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 6:30 am

A little warmer to kick off your Tuesday. Highs this afternoon will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s.

Winds will be a stronger as well with southerly gusts to 15 to 20 mph. There will be a slight chance for isolated storms in the far northwest.

Tonight will be mild with lows in the mid and upper 60s. Winds will remain gusting in the west.

Highs Wednesday in the 90s as well. Our next pattern change arrives Wednesday into Thursday of next week. A strong cold front and heavy rain possible.