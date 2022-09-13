Links Mentioned On Sept. 13, 2022

Tuesday, September 13th 2022, 3:02 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned for News 9's newscasts on Sept. 13, 2022.

Tulsa Woman Collecting Donations For Child Abuse Network In Honor Of Late Son

To learn more on how to donate, click here.

New NASA Exhibit Opens At The Oklahoma History Center

An out of this world exhibit has just arrived at the Oklahoma History Center, and it is finally open to the public.

The exhibit is a kiosk called "Observing with NASA.” It's an authentic data experience with astronomical imaging.

Smithsonian Museum Day will be Saturday, which is when you can get a free ticket online for admission.

For more information, click here.

New Hybrid School In Mustang Offers Students, Parents Learning Opportunities

Basecamp Hybrid School in Mustang is a new facility that’s giving families the option to homeschool and engage in a structured environment.

For more information on Basecamp Hybrid School, click here.

Fish Bowl 2022 Fishing Tournament

The fourth annual Fish Bowl is set to start this weekend at Lake Eufaula.

For more information, follow this link.



