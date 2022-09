Monday, September 12th 2022, 3:02 am

By: News 9

Links Mentioned for News 9's newscasts on Sept. 12, 2022.

Show Skater Trained In Oklahoma Returns To OKC For ‘Disney On Ice’

The Oklahoma State Fair is making its return this week which also means “Disney On Ice” will be, as well. Show skaters such as Jade Aubuchon dedicate countless hours several days a week training for opportunities to compete or perform in shows like “Disney On Ice.”

If you’d like to purchase tickets to the show, click here.