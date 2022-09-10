Lawmakers Calling For Investigation Of Norman School Teacher

Saturday, September 10th 2022, 6:52 pm

By: News On 6

Oklahoma lawmakers are calling for an investigation on a teacher for potentially violating House Bill 1775 last month.

Republican lawmakers asked the Board of Education to investigate whether a Norman Public Schools teacher violated the bill that bans certain discussions of race and sex in classrooms.

The teacher was suspended after she provided a website for students to access books banned by the bill.

Related Story: State Lawmakers Demand Evidence Of TPS Violating HB-1775

"It is very important to have access to challenging literature because challenging literature gives us an opportunity to have important and difficult conversations," Heather Hall, owner of Green Feather Book Company said.

That teacher responded on Twitter saying the lawmakers' call is out of line.