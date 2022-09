Friday, September 9th 2022, 8:55 pm

By: News 9

The crew at a small town Sonic is making a big impact on local schools.

The staff at a Sulphur Sonic are competing to become the top crew in the Dr. Pepper Sonic Games.

The team of carhops, cooks and managers that win the most games nationwide will win $50,000 to support local teachers.

These Amazing Oklahomans have already helped fund 72 classroom projects on Donors Choose.