Stillwater Public Schools Host Pink Out Week To Fight Breast Cancer

Thursday, September 8th 2022, 8:51 pm

Stillwater Public Schools is kicking off their annual Pink Out Week, a fundraising event geared towards fighting breast cancer.

Stillwater High School volleyball teams served it up to Tulsa Union High School. The girls were fighting for a win, but the real battle was to beat cancer.

“I lost my mother last year to cancer. So personally, I hope someday we're not talking about cancer as a death sentence,” Walter Howell, Stillwater High School principal said.

Stillwater volleyball players dressed in pink and their fans followed suit, something Sydnee Sisneros said she looks forward to every year.

“Everyone goes really crazy. They get all dressed up. Skirts and scarves and everything,” Sisneros said.

Pink Out Week is to spread awareness and raise money for the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation.

“My basketball coach has been fighting cancer the last two years now and it's just a very close thing to my heart,” Sisneros said.

An issue that hits close to home Sisneros and many other Oklahomans. Former basketball coach Kendra Kilpatrick is just one of several people Stillwater Public Schools plans to honor for Pink Out Week.

“We chose honorary captains this year and they are five teachers from our community, from our local school system who are cancer survivors. There's nobody that the kids know better than the teachers they've grown up with,” Howell said.

The district has raised more than $100,000 since starting 13 years ago. They said they don't have a goal of how much money they want to raise this year. Their only goal is to save someone's life.

“Just raising awareness and having people be aware that a lot of people are facing really hard things and you can do something to help them,” Sisneros said.

Stillwater Public Schools has several more Pink Out events planned through next week.



