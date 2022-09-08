Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 8:55 pm

Pott. Co. Law Enforcement Looking For More Information After Body Found

A homicide investigation is underway in Pottawatomie County after a body was discovered Wednesday morning along a rural road.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office responded to Croslin Rd. and East MacArthur and discovered a deceased male.

Investigators said the victim had been shot multiple times.

A driver called 911 after seeing a body.

The caller said he was driving when he passed the victim along a gravel road,

“It looked like she was just lying there in the road, asleep maybe? Kind of laying on her side, you know? I didn't know if she had fallen out of a car, or someone had kicked her out or what,” said the witness.

Still before daylight, the man said he couldn't see much, and mistaken the man for a woman.

“I seen long hair, it looked like it was dyed red or some kind of bright pink, I assumed it was a girl that had her hair dyed,” said the witness.

According to the sheriff's office the male victim was shot multiple times. Investigators aren’t sure how the victim ended up on the rural road.

“You wouldn't expect someone to just be walking out there,” said Pottawatomie County Undersheriff Travis Dinwiddie.

Jim Gardner and Bob Mills SkyNews 9 were over the scene and captured tire tracks painted orange. The orange arrows pointed north, and appeared to indicate where a vehicle, involved or not, veered off the road, into the grass, and around where the body was discovered.

The 911 caller told dispatchers he did see a vehicle as he passed the victim.

As of Wednesday night no arrests were made. The sheriff’s office did not release the victim’s name, but described him as a Caucasian male in his 20's.



