Cowboys, Sooners Prepare For Saturday's Games

Wednesday, September 7th 2022, 6:40 am

By: News 9

The Cowboys and Sooners will both play at home this weekend, hosting Arizona State and Kent state, respectively.

On Arizona State, OSU head coach Mike Gundy said the Sun Devils are skilled and can make the necessary plays.

"They've traditionally always had speed on the perimeter," Gundy said. "This will be a good game for us to kind of figure out where we are."

The Cowboys kick off against the Sun Devils at 6:30 on Saturday in Stillwater.

Brent Venables, head coach for the Sooners, said Kent State is a quality team.

"They played for their conference championship a year ago and are a favorite to win it again," Venables said. "They've done a great job."

The Sooners host the Golden Flashes in Norman 6 p.m. on Saturday.



