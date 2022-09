Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 3:38 pm

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police responded to a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at a home near Northeast 23rd Street and North Prospect Avenue.

A woman, who authorities said was shot in the abdomen, was taken via stretcher from the home to a nearby ambulance for treatment.

No potential suspect information is known at this time.

This is a developing story.