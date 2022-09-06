New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Vaccines Comes To Oklahoma

Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 1:09 pm

By: News On 6, News 9

A new COVID-19 booster dose has already made its way to Oklahoma, the state health department announced Monday.

The booster dose, which is based upon the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, will be a bivalent vaccine by Pfizer and Moderna.

The agency said monovalent versions of the COVID-19 vaccine will be used for the "primary series of vaccination."

The new booster dose will be used for people age 12 and up.

This is a developing story. News 9's Feliz Romero will have more on this story tonight on News 9 at 5 p.m.