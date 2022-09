Tuesday, September 6th 2022, 5:34 am

By: CBS Sports

The Crimson Tide is traveling to Austin to face Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns, their first meeting in over a decade.

Alabama defeated Utah State Sep. 3 in a 55-0 shutout, while Texas bested Louisiana-Monroe over the weekend, with the Longhorns scoring 52 points to the Warhawk's 10.

Texas currently holds a 7-1-1 record over the Crimson Tide, with Alabama's only win coming from their most recent meet in the 2010 BCS National Championship game, where they won 37-21.