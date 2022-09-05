Workers Gather To Celebrate History, Workers’ Rights At State Capitol

Monday, September 5th 2022, 4:24 pm

Labor Day celebrates laborers and workers’ rights. It's also a roadmap a group of workers put to practice and celebrated on the Oklahoma Capitol steps Monday. Those same partners said the work isn't done.

Partners from three metro Starbucks stores and union workers from all walks of life came together to honor those throughout history. They also celebrated those who voted for and won the right to organize.

"In 1886, in Haymarket Square, in Chicago, people died for the eight hour day," said Zakk Luttrell. Luttrell is a union worker employed by UPS. "The fact that we can come out here on days like this. That we're not working seven days a week. That he's (his son Pax) not in a factory," he added.

Luttrell brought out his family to celebrate and to educate his kids on why they got the day off from school.

"What do we celebrate on Labor Day?" asked Luttrell. His son, Pax, answered, "all our hard workers and teamsters." "Everything that we have as working people is something that we have fought for," Luttrell added.

Zakk, who said being a union worker is in his blood, also wanted to show his kids that people haven't stopped the fight for workers’ rights.

"Not just at 23rd and Robinson but in Norman. You've got Amazon hub workers. There are people all over this state, right to work or not, who are making it happen and are coming together to act collectively," Luttrell said.

Those unionized Starbucks partners said they fought tooth and nail for their seat at the bargaining table.

"There were partners that would come to me and say well I just need this job to survive. I can't say anything about whether or not I'm for a union or not because I don't want to risk my job," said unionized partner Kat Hudgins. Collin Pollitt, another unionized partner, added, "our upper management threatened us if we put up union literature."

The organized labor movement began in a Buffalo, New York store last December. Now more than 220 stores across the country have unionized. Pollitt said the fight for better treatment didn't end with a victorious vote.

"I've been with the company for 10 years, going to school at the same time, and I make the same amount as a starting barista."

Luttrell’s oldest son is about to enter the workforce, and he's already started to follow those who came before. This time in his own family.

"He got to come out with me during the Christmas season and helped deliver packages. This is our heritage as working people," Luttrell said.