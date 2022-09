Sunday, September 4th 2022, 8:22 am

By: News 9

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says one person was injured following a crash on Lake Eufaula.

According to troopers, the boat hit an underwater sandbar ejecting two people from the vessel on Friday.

Only one passenger was hurt, they were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.

Troopers do not believe alcohol played a part in the crash.