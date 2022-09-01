Former Cabinet Secretary Ostrowe Files Suit Against State

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 9:46 am

By: News 9

Former Oklahoma cabinet secretary David Ostrowe filed a lawsuit Thursday against the state in response to charges brought against him in 2020 that were eventually dismissed.

The lawsuit specifically named former Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter, the Oklahoma Tax Commission, Charles Prater, Clark Jolley and Steve Burrage.

The suit alleges that Ostrowe was "maliciously indicted" in Dec. 2020 for the "attempted bribery of an officer," specifically noting that the former attorney general "pre-maturely leaked, or caused to be leaker, the frivolous Indictment forming the basis for the Criminal Proceedings in order to maximize the harmful impact it would have on Mr. Ostrowe, mere days before the Christmas holiday."

The case against him was dismissed when Hunter suddenly resigned from his post as AG citing personal matters.

In the notice of tort claims, attorney Matt Felty called the criminal charges against Ostrowe “bogus” and suggested the motive was purely political. Also referenced were the numerous heated conflicts between Ostrowe and Hunter on a number of notable issues including the renewal of the gaming compacts and opioid litigation.

“Under Hunter, the AG Office became a place where political favorites went to get revenge or a favor, and not where victims felt safe to get justice,” Felty explained.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

