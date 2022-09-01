Man In Custody Following Foot Pursuit In NW OKC

Thursday, September 1st 2022, 9:57 am

By: News 9

Suspect In Custody Following Pursuit In NW OKC

A man is in custody following a foot pursuit Thursday morning in northwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office.

The incident started at the Windsor Point Apartments near Northwest 44th Street and Windsor Avenue when deputies were trying to serve a felony warrant, according to OCSO.

Authorities said the suspect fled on foot, and the pursuit ended at the Windsor Village Apartments near Northwest 23rd Street and North Ann Arbor Avenue.

There were no shots fired, according to OCSO.

OCSO said there were no injuries reported.

