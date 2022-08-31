Deceased Shooter In Logan County Shooting Identified As Wanted Suspect of Embezzlement, Kidnapping

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 9:14 pm

A man who died following an exchange of gunfire at a rural Logan County home was wanted for violating bond for another criminal case in Cleveland County.

The Logan County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting at a home near West Cooksey Road and North Meridian Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Tuesday. Deputies found Delbert “Trey” Middleton deceased behind home.

Sheriff Damon Devereaux said investigators believe Middleton turned the gun on himself after an exchange of gunfire with four occupants inside the home.

Authorities believed Middleton to have been “on the run” prior to the shooting, Devereaux said. Logan County prosecutors last week asked a judge to revoke Middleton's bond because he had not charged it for weeks.

Prosecutors in Cleveland County recently asked the court to revoke Middleton’s bond because he had failed to charge the device, rendering it disabled since the beginning of the month.

“For the last 20 to 25 days nobody's been able to monitor him or his whereabouts,” Deveraux said. “The family was scared to death that something like this was going to happen.”

One of the residents of the home where the shooting occurred was the alleged victim of a kidnapping, which Middleton was charged with carrying out. Prosecutors allege Middleton assaulted the victim during a 12-hour car ride.

In a separate case, prosecutors in Cleveland County last week charged Middleton with four counts of embezzlement. Middleton was accused of defrauding multiple families under the guise of a general contractor.

Multiple families told News 9 in January that Middleton and his company promised to build their home, then left with construction unfinished and money missing.

