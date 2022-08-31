Okla. Supreme Court To Wait On Decision About Recreational Marijuana Ballot Question

Tuesday, August 30th 2022, 9:14 pm

The saga continues in the fight to get recreational marijuana on the November ballot. The State Supreme Court recognized the group’s efforts in their ruling Tuesday.

This has certainly been an uphill battle for the group advocating for recreational marijuana. The Oklahoma Supreme Court said they have more than enough signatures, but they are waiting to make a final decision.

“We always knew we had to go through the protest period, we never were asking the court to push that off. We were just asking that the ballot printing included state question 820,” said Michelle Tilley, the ‘Yeson820’ Campaign Director.

In their ruling, the court said their final decision will come in ten days following the protest period set by statute.

“The fact that they are deciding until the protest period is over, we feel like that is an indication that they may still decide in our favor,” she said.

The campaign hoping to get recreational marijuana on the ballot told News 9 they have gone over their signature’s multiple times.

“Anyone at this point who wants to challenge signatures may just be doing so for their own political gains or reasons and we firmly believe the court is going to stand on the side of the law in protecting the right of petition,” said Tilley.

The order by the court cited the group's overwhelming number of valid signatures.

“We are thrilled that they have recognized our valid signatures. Secondly, that they have left open the possibility that they could order this to still be on the ballot once the protest period is complete,” said the Campaign Director.

Anyone can challenge the initiative during the ten-day period.

“It’s important to note that the court in the past has been pretty serious about challenges not being frivolous in fact there are heavy penalties and fines against people who file frivolous challenges,” she said.

Despite the delay the campaign is hopeful that the court will rule in their favor after the protest period is over.

“We believe that the law is on our side it clearly states in the constitution once you have submitted a valid petition it is to go on the next election,” said Tilley.

We have reached out to the State Election Board for comment on the ruling. They told News 9 they cannot comment on pending litigation.



