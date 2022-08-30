Family Of EPD Officer Killed In Crash File Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Monday, August 29th 2022, 8:56 pm

The family of a fallen Edmond police officer filed a civil lawsuit against his alleged killer in Oklahoma County District Court on Friday.

Sgt. CJ Nelson was killed after a July 19 crash after Oklahoma City police found a pickup truck struck his motorcycle and other vehicles.

Officers arrested and charged Jay Fite, 54, with Nelson’s death. As of Monday, Fite was booked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center on a $750,000 bond and is due in court for a hearing Thursday.

Prosecutors charged Fite with second-degree murder or first-degree manslaughter in the alternative.

Nelson’s family filed the wrongful death lawsuit against Fite and his employer at the time of the crash, Coontz Roofing, Inc. Fite was working at the time of the crash, according to the lawsuit.

Coontz Roofing did not respond to a request for comment Monday evening.

Fite told officers after the crash that he was “overworked and very tired” before colliding with Nelson. A preliminary drug test found “a presence” of amphetamine and methamphetamine, according to Oklahoma City police. Full results from a blood draw are pending.



