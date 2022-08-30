Monkeypox Vaccines Available At Oklahoma City-County Health Department

Monday, August 29th 2022, 10:26 pm

The Oklahoma City-County Health Department has received its initial allocation of JYNNEOS vaccine and is now offering monkeypox vaccinations at its drive-thru clinic.

Vaccines are available by appointment only at OCCHD’s Northeast Health and Wellness Campus, 2720 NE 63rd Street, Oklahoma City. Appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:15 am to 4:15 pm and can be made by calling 405-419-4200.

“While the risk of getting Monkeypox is low, expanding the criteria to more people simply allows us the chance to vaccinate those who may be at higher risk”, said Jennifer Krawic, Administrator of Emergency Preparedness and Response. “We urge anyone who meets the new criteria to take the next step for their own health,”

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), and its partners, is following eligibility criteria determined by the CDC.

Those eligible for the JYNNEOS vaccine are:

Expanded Post-Exposure Prophylaxis (PEP++)

Vaccination after known or presumed exposure to monkeypox.

Any of the following are eligible:

Skin-to-skin contact with a person diagnosed with monkeypox. Sex or other skin-to-skin contact at an event/venue in which monkeypox cases have been linked. Anyone who identifies as a gay or bisexual man, man who has sex with men, or transgender person and has engaged in the following within the past 14 days: Sex with two or more partners. Sex at a commercial sex venue. Sex in association with an event or venue. Sex in a geographical area where monkeypox is circulating in the community at elevated levels.

The sooner a person is exposed to monkeypox and can get vaccinated, the better the outcome. Receiving a monkeypox vaccine within four days of being exposed to the virus can supply the best chance of preventing the disease.

To find other vaccine locations, visit Oklahoma.gov/health/mpxvax or call 211, option 8 for questions regarding monkeypox vaccine locations and eligibility.



