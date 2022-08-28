Police Release Bodycam Video Of Oklahoma City Hostage Situation, Shooting

Saturday, August 27th 2022, 10:24 pm

By: News 9

Newly released bodycam video details the moments Oklahoma City Police say they were forced to shoot a man during a hostage situation. The domestic call came in just after 1 a.m. on August 13. The scene quickly took a turn once officers arrived on the scene.

“As far as I’m concerned, it's an active hostage,” you can hear one officer say on the bodycam video.

The footage shows officers approaching the home near NE 36th and Lincoln with guns drawn. Inside, an armed man, Terrance Harris, held a woman and a 13-year-old boy.

“Shots fired, shots fired,” shouts an officer.

Police say officers heard a gunshot inside, then seconds later, the teen escapes the home unharmed and runs to safety. Officers move in after hearing cries for help from the woman inside.

“All right, are we gonna breach the front door? Yes,” officers said making their way to the front door.

When they get to the door, officers call for the woman to get out.

“Come to the front door, come to the front door now, front door, now, now.”

She makes it out as Harris makes a break for it, out the side door. Police say Harris pointed his gun at the officers when they approached him.

“Got a gun, got a gun,” one officer asked another. “You hit?”

“I'm good, I’m good,” the officer answered. “I don't even know if he shot, but he pointed right at me.”

Police say Harris goes back inside to the front door with a gun and some sort of shield in his hand.

“I can't see his hands. I can't see his hands either. Hands, show me your hands. He had it in his hands, he had it in his hands. Drop it,” multiple officers said.

Then, Harris flees out the back door where officers were waiting.

“Hands up, get your hands up,” officers said.

Police say the suspect fired his gun and two officers returned fire. Police took him into custody and found his gun next to him.

In all, police say five officers fired their weapons during the incident and were placed on administrative leave. However, no officers were injured. Harris was treated for his injuries and arrested. He faces multiple felony charges including kidnapping and pointing a firearm.

