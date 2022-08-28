Video Captures 10-Year-Old Kingston Boy Saving Mom In Backyard Pool

Saturday, August 27th 2022, 7:00 pm

By: News 9

A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy is being hailed a hero after he sprang into action, jumping into his backyard pool to save his drowning mother.

Gavin Keeny, who was recently recognized in front of Kingston Elementary classmates, described the incident.

"When I was laying on the porch playing with my dog and then I heard like splashing and kind of drowning-ish. So I got up and looked and she was just seizing in the pool."

Incredibly, he also saved his mom's life last year when she choked on food after surgery.

Gavin's mother says she's very proud and thankful.