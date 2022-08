Friday, August 26th 2022, 8:52 pm

By: News 9

The Edmond Santa Fe Wolves fell just short of edging out one of the top teams in Oklahoma.

The Wolves held a 10-7 lead over the Jenks Trojans at half time before giving up a score in the second half.

Not a lot of points in this one, Jenks walks away with the 13-10 win.