Links Mentioned On Aug. 25, 2022

Thursday, August 25th 2022, 3:10 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma State Fair Ticket Flash Sale

The Oklahoma State Fair is offering a flash sale on a ride all day armband and one outside gate admission ticket for $25.

The sale starts Thursday at 5 p.m. and runs until 6 p.m. Friday.

To purchases tickets, click here.

Oklahoma County Free Fair Coming Soon

Oklahoma County residents of all ages are invited to compete in the 108th annual Oklahoma County Free Fair.

The Free Fair will get underway at the Oklahoma State Fair Park August 25 -27, 2022.

For more information, click here.



